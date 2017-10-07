Fire breaks out at London market

70 firefighters sent to tackle massive blaze at the Camden Lock Market in north London. No reports of injuries.

A fire broke out overnight Sunday out at the Camden Lock Market in north London.

London Fire Brigade said 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were sent to the site, which is a popular tourist attraction, the BBC reported.

One eyewitness said the fire was moving "very fast" and there were fears of an explosion in nearby buildings.

London Ambulance Service said it had not treated any injuries but remained at the scene. The Metropolitan Police were also at the scene.

Images from the scene appear to show a building in Camden Lock Place alight.

A police spokeswoman said, "London Fire Brigade were already at the scene when officers arrived. It is unknown at this stage if any persons are injured."

Several weeks ago, a fire at London’s Grenfell Tower apartment complex claimed the lives of at least 79 people.

150 apartments erupted in flames and were destroyed completely as a result of the fire.

Police later said the fire was likely caused by a refrigerator short circuit in one of the apartments.