'We need to deal a blow to terrorism'

Rina Ariel, mother of Hallel-Yaffa who was murdered by a terrorist while sleeping, says Israel should stop releasing jailed terrorists.

Rina Ariel, mother of 13-year-old Hallel-Yaffa who was brutally murdered by an Arab terrorist while sleeping in her bed, told Arutz Sheva on Sunday that Israel should stop releasing jailed terrorists and deal an “economic blow” to terrorism by making sure that their families do not get paid while they are in prison.

“We have to find a way to stop encouraging terrorism. That means not releasing terrorists, not paying them an allowance. A family that sends its son to carry out a terror attack should know that it won't gain anything out of it but will lose out,” she said.

“We have a lot to do to stop it. My biggest fear is that when terrorists are released, in the future there will be another Israeli family who will be wounded or murdered. And that's the worst thing.”

“Terrorism can be stopped. There shouldn't be another family stricken by terror,” said Ariel.