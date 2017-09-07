Tragedy in Ashdod: Teenager dies after being electrocuted

16-year old from Ashdod dies after being electrocuted on high-rise rooftop.

A teenager from the coastal city of Ashdod died Sunday evening after being electrocuted on the roof of his high-rise apartment building.

The 16-year old, who was found on the roof of a 20-story building on Exodus Street in Ashdod, had apparently been electrocuted when he touched the exposed cable of a water heater.

Emergency medical response teams from MDA and United Hatzalah were called in to render assistance, but after numerous attempts to resuscitate the teen failed, he was declared dead at the scene.

Avi Amar, a United Hatzalah medic who was one of the first to respond to the call, described the scene: "When I arrived at the scene, local bystanders instructed me to head to the roof where I found a man who was electrocuted and unconscious.”

“I began performing CPR and was joined by other volunteers from United Hatzalah. Unfortunately after an elongated resuscitative attempt he was declared dead at the scene."

Shmuel Hartman, an MDA first responder, said the teen’s body have visible signs of electrocution.

“We went up to the roof of a 20-story building and saw a 16-year old boy lying, unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with signs of electrocution on his body.”

A police unit was also dispatched to the scene, and has opened an investigation into the incident.