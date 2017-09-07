IDF soldier dies at water park

21-year old IDF soldier dies after collapsing during day at Holon water park.

A 21-year old IDF soldier died Sunday evening after having collapsed at a water park.

The soldier, who served in the Israeli Air Force, was spending the day at the Yamit 2000 water park in Holon when he suddenly collapsed.

Emergency medical responders from United Hatzalah were called to the scene and performed CPR on the unconscious soldier, then evacuated him to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.

Despite attempts to revive the soldier, including use of a defibrillator, officials at Wolfson were forced to declare him dead.

United Hatzalah EMT Moshe Segel, who helped treat the soldier, recalled the incident: "When I arrived at the waterpark I joined the other United Hatzalah volunteers already on scene in performing CPR on the unconscious soldier who had collapsed there. After administering numerous shocks with a defibrillator, the patient was taken to Wolfson Medical Center where he was unfortunately pronounced dead by the medical team there."

The reasons for the young man’s collapse and death remain unclear, and police have opened an investigation.