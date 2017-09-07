Hamburg protests continue even after G-20 summit ends

'Welcome to Hell' protesters continue to riot even though the world leaders they were against have already left Hamburg.

The 'G-20 Welcome to Hell' anti-capitalist protests which rocked Hamburg, Germany last week continued even after the leaders of the G-20 summit had left the city.

Police used water cannons to disperse crowds of protesters Sunday morning. Over 140 protesters were arrested, while another 144 were temporarily detained, the New York Post reported.

More than 200 police officers have been injured since the protests began Thursday.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel condemned the violence, saying “Germany’s reputation is severely affected internationally by the events in Hamburg.”

Gabriel told the Bild am Sonntag German newspaper that an international investigative team should be set up to search for suspects across Europe.