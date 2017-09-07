Jerusalem law hearing postponed by week

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, asked during a meeting of coalition faction heads to postpone by a week the vote on the Jewish Home party's Jerusalem Law.

The bill seeks to determine that any waiver of territory in the city of Jerusalem will rewquire majority of at least 80 Knesset members.

As was first reported on Arutz Sheva, Gafni raised the demand at the meeting of coalition faction heads, and was unanimously accepted by the participants.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said that the meeting also dealt with the enactment of the National Law, during which the Prime Minister clarified that it was a Likud law.

Netanyahu stressed that the Likud has been promoting the law for years, and therefore the Likud will introduce it. A committee headed by a Likud member will be established for the purpose of the legislation.