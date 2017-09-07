Pamela Geller: The UK is 'done for'

Head of American Freedom Defense Initiative: 'Ideology is the one thing culture elites will not touch. This is why the West losing the war.'

Founder and editor of The Geller Report, President of the American Freedom Defense Initiative, and authoress of The Post-American Presidency - the Obama Administration's War on America and Stop the Islamization of America, a Practical Guide to the Resistance , Pamela Geller, spoke with Rebel Media's Caolan Robertson about how far down the road to Islamization Britain and the US are relative to each other, and what may be done to stop it.

"If you consider that a bomb designed for maximum carnage, for maximum pain; a bomb with nails and shrapnel and nuts and bolts to tear through children's flesh and bones, to maim and mutilate and dismember; if that was not The Call, if that was not the 'woke' call for the British people, I'd say you were done for.

"And it pains me, because the idea of America being alone - and we have our own struggle in this; we have the same Leftist/Islamic alliance, we have the same thing, it's just that the Brits are ten years ahead of us in this.

"But we see no real action; we do not see they're surveilling mosques, you do not see the shutting down of mosques, you do not see the stopping of foreign funding - in America 80% of our mosques are funded by the Saudis. You do not see the shutting of Islamic schools that teach misogyny, that teach Islamic Jew-hatred, creed apartheid, gender apartheid, holy war, Islamic supremacism... The motivation, the ideology is the one thing that the elites in academia, in media, in culture, in entertainment, in music - will not touch. This is why the West is losing the war."

Do you see any light at the end of the tunnel, specifically for Europe?

"The only light I see at the end of the tunnel for Europe is Geert Wilders, is Paul Weston. Now, I've yet to see the people really get behind these candidates. I understand the information battle space. I understand the war of ideas. And I also understand that the enemy has the biggest and the most powerful weapons. They have the elite media, or as I like to call them, the 'enemedia', and culture.

"But the fact is we are right, and we are righteous, and I don't know how many kids have to die, and I don't know how many people have to die... What's interesting to me to see - the Left sprung into action in the wake of the Finsbury incident, by, I might add, a man who was properly insane. He tried to kill himself a couple of weeks prior, he's tried to institutionalize himself, I mean this is truly the definition of a madman.

"And yet when Muslims scream 'Allahu Akbar' and jam a knife into, let's say as happened yesterday in America, the neck of a cop, the knee-jerk reaction is, 'Ah, he must be mentally ill.' So is the Left saying that Islam is a mental illness? Isn't that Islamophobic?"