'Would he still talk like that if it were his son?'

Mother of soldier whose body is being held by Hamas slams Bennett's statements rejecting negotiations with Hamas.

Zehava Shaul, the mother of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, whose body is being held by Hamas, addressed this morning on Kol Barama the different reports about a brewing prisoner swap deal with Hamas for obtaining the body of her son.

“Nobody in the government turned to me. I turned to them myself, and I can’t tell you what was said to me,” she said.

“Our family has not been the same. My late husband asked me on his deathbed to do everything I could to get Oron back.”

Shaul attacked Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s words on Facebook, where he said that Israel must not exchange living terrorists for the bodies of its soldiers.

“If it was his son, would he still talk like that? He needs to think as if it were his son. Oron went to protect him and everyone else,” she said.

She added, “I don’t think Netanyahu and Liberman are doing nothing - if that had been the case, I would have raised a storm. I think they’re doing what needs to be done and that there is contact. I am waiting patiently, but 3 years have already passed.”