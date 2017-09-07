Insurance agent suspected of forging checks to inflate expenses

Suspicious insurance agent reports employees who did not work for him; when asked to present copy of payroll, checks turn out forged.

An insurance agent from Tel Aviv was arrested on suspicion of inflating expenses, among other things, for reporting fictitious salaries. According to the suspicions, the amount of the false report is NIS 5,500,000.

The request submitted by the Jerusalem and Southern Income Tax Investigations unit to the court indicates that the agent opened his insurance agency in Ashdod in 1995.

In a review conducted by the assessor in Ashkelon, there was a suspicion that he claimed fictitious expenses in the amount of NIS 1 million per year between the years 2009 and 2015.

The complaint alleges that the agent reported workers whom he did not employ and when asked to present the copies of the payroll checks it became clear that he forged the checks.

In his interrogation, the agent admitted that he claimed fictitious salary expenses of NIS 25,000-30,000 per month, and when asked the reason for inflating expenses he claimed that "because of my addiction to shopping for clothes and shoes I was in financial difficulty." The investigation also revealed that in 2013 he received NIS 1,500,000 and did not report them, saying he did not know he had to report these funds.

A judge of the Jerusalem Magistrates' Court ordered the agent to be released under restrictive conditions, including: a bond of NIS 200,000, a deposit of NIS 20,000, a restriction from leaving Israel for 180 days, and other conditions.