Nationalist activists protest outside Liberman's home

Nationalist activists, including Baruch Marzel, on Saturday protested outside the home of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman in the Gush Etzion community of Nokdim.

The protesters demanded that recent administrative orders issued to "hilltop youth" be canceled.

At the demonstration, the protesters held up signs reading "enough with the administrative orders" and "Liberman, we are not in Russia!"

Marzel said during the protest, "It is inconceivable that the state would use the means given to it to fight Arab terror against righteous Jews who simply wish to settle the Land of Israel."

He added, “The comparison between Hamas and the hilltop youth has gone too far. The state must join the fight of the hilltop youth and establish new communities instead of fighting them. Liberman, this is not Russia! Immediately stop the unrestrained persecution against the hilltop youth.”

The protesters said in a statement, "We will not rest until the use of administrative orders against Jews is completely stopped. Lieberman personally signed the administrative detention orders and the responsibility for every day these youth are under arrest rests on his shoulders.”