'UNESCO isn't the problem, the government is'

Prominent nationalist activist says the government isn't doing enough for Hevron and the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Prominent nationalist activist Baruch Marzel opined on Friday that UNESCO is not the problem, following the organization’s passing of a resolution declaring that the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron is a “Palestinian heritage site”.

“UNESCO is an anti-Semitic organization that could decide that Hamas is a tzedakah movement and that the State of Israel is a terrorist organization. They’re irrelevant, they’re hypocrites, anti-Semites and we don’t care what they decide,” Marzel told Arutz Sheva.

The real problem, he continued, is “that we have a government that never does anything for Hevron. A government that doesn’t care about the Cave of the Patriarchs. A government of Netanyahu, Bennett and Liberman that in the winter let the people who pray in the Cave of the Patriarchs get wet, because they don’t let us fix the roof. This is the problem. Not UNESCO. Netanyahu and Liberman are our problem.

