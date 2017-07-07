Israel punishes the UN

Following UNESCO resolution on Hevron, Netanyahu cuts an additional $1 million from the membership funds that Israel pays to the UN.

Following the resolution passed by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee regarding the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday decided to cut an additional $1 million from the membership funds that Israel pays to the UN.

The money will instead be transferred to the establishment of "The Museum of the Heritage of the Jewish People in Kiryat Arba and Hevron" and to additional heritage projects related to Hevron.

“Against UNESCO's denial of the past, Prime Minister Netanyahu is determined to present to the entire world the historic truth and the Jewish People's deep connection – of thousands of years – to Hevron,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu blasted the resolution, which determines that the Cave of the Patriarchs is a “Palestinian heritage site”.

"This is another delusional UNESCO decision. This time they decided that the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hevron is a Palestinian site, meaning that it is not Jewish, and that the site is in danger. Not a Jewish site?! Who is buried there? Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca and Leah – our patriarchs and matriarchs! And the site is in danger? It is only in those places where Israel is, such as Hebron, that freedom of religion for all is ensured,” he said.

“In the Middle East, mosques, churches and synagogues in every other place, are being bombed – in places that are not Israel. We will continue to protect the Tomb of the Patriarchs, freedom of religion for all and the truth," stressed Netanyahu.

Friday is not the first time that UNESCO has passed an anti-Israel resolution. In October 2016, UNESCO published its decision that Israel has no rights to Jerusalem, and that Jews have no connection to the Western Wall and Temple Mount.

In May, UNESCO passed a resolution condemning Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and in Gaza. Following that resolution, Netanyahu deducted $1 million from the funds that Israel transfers to the UN.

