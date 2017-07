Three essential communication techniques that we learn from this week's Torah portion.

The power of speech was given only to humans, right? Then how can a donkey talk? What can we learn from Bilaam's failed attempt at cursing the Israelites?

How did Talmudic sages Hillel and Shammai communicate so effectively even though they disagreed about almost everything?

Plus: Sarah Alpert shares tips for teens on better communication with parents.





Click here to download the podcast