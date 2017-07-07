Authorities stop Arabs from building illegal settlement

The Jerusalem Belt Forum, which has followed events in the Jerusalem and Maaleh Adumim areas for several years, on Friday discovered an attempt by Palestinian Arabs to found an illegal Arab settlement near the town of Kedar and informed the authorities.

Israeli forces quickly appeared on the scene and worked determinedly to confiscate equipment and destroy the illegal buildings which were donated to the Arabs by the European Union in blatant violation of the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Jerusalem Belt Forum Land Director Yaniv Aharoni, said, "The discovery and destruction today is a direct result of our intense efforts to follow what happens on the ground. I want to to praise the Civil Authority's quick response today. After receiving the information, they worked as quickly as possible to stop the building and confiscate the materials."

In a statement, an Jerusalem Belt Forum spokesperson said, "This is just one of the EU's many attempts to take control of the area around Maaleh Adumim and Highway 1. Today, there are 822 illegal buildings, and some of them are slated for destruction by the authorities. However despite the security and environmental hazards these buildings present, they remain standing."

"Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) continues to stammer when faced with Arabs, and to ignore the Palestinian terror buildings on Highway 1, which will allow a Palestinian terror state. We insist the Defense Ministry work to destroy these buildings and to place them in the towns in which they should have been built."