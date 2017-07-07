Will Liberman allow Ohr Etzion IDF yeshiva to remain open?

The is optimism in the Ohr Etzion pre-military yeshiva following what was described as a "very positive" meeting between Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and the school's Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Druckman, venerable leading rabbi of the Religious Zionist sector..

The yeshiva hopes that the Defense Minister will retract the decision to close the institution, operating since 1983.

Rabbi Druckman had attempted for a long time to arrange a meeting with the Defense Minister without success. This past Wednesday the meeting finally took place in the home of Jerusalem city councilman Moshe Leon.

Rabbi Druckman explained to the Defense Minister the importance of the yeshiva to the military command, and Liberman stated that he would reconsider continuing to fund the yeshiva, promising to examine the issue with the appropriate military echelons.

City Councilman Moshe Leon said that "this is an important institution for religious Zionism and should not be closed, especially in light of the fact that yeshiva graduates are enlisting in elite units and reaching senior positions in the army."

Rabbi Druckman and Councilman Leon told Arutz Sheva: "We expect positive developments and good news in the coming days."

The other hgh school military academy in Israel is located at the prestigious Reali High School in Haifa and although it was also threatened with closure, has managed to remove the threat.