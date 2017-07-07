Nice weather may not last, forecasters say

After an oppressive heat wave, Israel's weather finally cooled down - but it may not stay that way.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures relatively low for the season.

On Friday and Friday night, Kiryat Shmona's temperatures will range between 22 and 34 degrees Celsius, while Tzfat's temperatures will range between 19-28 and Haifa's between 24-30. Temperatures in Tel Aviv are expected to range between 24-29 degrees, while Jerusalem's temperatures will range between 18-29 and Be'er Sheva's between 22-32.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly. The heat will begin to be oppressive.

Sunday will see an additional rise in temperatures, with the heat becoming more oppressive and reaching temperatures higher than seasonal average.

Monday will be warmer than usual. It will be hot and dry in Israel's mountainous and inland regions, and muggy along the coast.