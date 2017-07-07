New York-New Jersey train derails at Penn Station

Train derails while pulling into Penn Station, no injuries.

A New Jersey Transit train with 180 passengers on board derailed at Penn Station on Thursday night.

The accident happened at 9:10p.m, when train number 3276 on the North Jersey Coast Line derailed in the Hudson River tunnel into Penn Station. Only one car left the tracks, in what Amtrak called "a slow-speed derailment."

No injuries were reported.

Another train was sent to collect the stranded passengers.

Part of the station was closed, and train companies servicing it said passengers should "expect delays" on Friday morning. However, Long Island Rail Road trains were not affected.

Two other trains derailed at Penn Station, in March and April. Both derailments led to delays and cancellations.