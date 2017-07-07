Teenager dies in Jerusalem accident

13-year-old dead after vehicle collides with a safety railing near the Arazaim Tunnel.

A 10-year-old boy was critically injured on Thursday evening and another man was seriously injured in a car accident near the Arazim Tunnel in Jerusalem.

A 70-year-old man and woman were moderately injured.

Teams of Magen David Adom United Hatzalah paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident, providing medical treatment to the victims and evacuating them to the hospital.

Initial reports indicate that the vehicle collided with a safety railing. The road has been blocked to traffic in the direction of Jerusalem. Large police forces are at the scene.