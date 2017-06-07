Loading....
Tags:Chabad, Russia, Wedding, emissaries, Berel Lazar
WATCH: Russia's chief rabbi plays the drums
Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar's son weds Berlin Chabad emissary's daughter - and Rabbi Lazar hops on stage, surprising the young couple.
Arutz Sheva Staff, 06/07/17 10:40
Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar plays the drums at his son's wedding
Yishai Lapidot
