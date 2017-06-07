WATCH: Russia's chief rabbi plays the drums

Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar's son weds Berlin Chabad emissary's daughter - and Rabbi Lazar hops on stage, surprising the young couple.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar plays the drums at his son's wedding
Yishai Lapidot



Loading....




