The matchmaking office of 'Nahal Haredi'

The Netzah Yehuda Association, which works to support haredi soldiers who enlist in the unit, has also drafted a matchmaker to help the soldiers get married, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Last week, President Reuven Rivlin toured the battalion and met with soldiers. He also received a briefing from the Battalion Commander and Director of the Netzah Yehuda Association on the structure of the battalion and the security and social challenges facing soldiers in the unit. They told Rivlin that the Association had, a year-and-a-half ago, drafted a matchmaker to help released soldiers find a wife.

The matchmaker herself, “Yehudit” (invented name), explained that “The haredi world is going through changes, and is creating groups - of both males and females - who do not finish the classic haredi path. Along with graduates of ‘Netzah Yehuda’ are graduates of the academy, more open yeshivot, and other frameworks.”

“In my eyes, these are great people,” she said. “They are still not the mainstream, but the day will come when this itself will become what they now call these people - ‘Type 2.’"

In addition to matchmaking, the Netzah Yehuda Association also grants its military graduates financial aid for the wedding and for obtaining basic household electrical appliances since, in many cases, families have cut off aid to their son who enlisted in the army.