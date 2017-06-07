Man reports suspected kidnapping - and gets arrested

Tzvi Sukkot, a resident of Yitzhar in Samaria, was travelling yesterday with a friend near the Samarian community of Einav, when he noticed two Palestinian Arabs handcuffing a man and forcing him into a private vehicle. Sukkot documented the incident.

Fearing that a kidnapping was underway, he reported the incident to police and the army. He even followed the vehicle until it entered the city of Shechem.

Shin Bet officials contacted Sukkot and asked him to meet with one of their representatives in order to give over testimony in an orderly fashion. They asked Sukkot stop his car at the Iron Junction and wait for them there.

However, after police arrived, they arrested Sukkot on suspicions of a “price tag incident.”

Sukkot was amazed by the unexpected development. “In the end, it turned out that [the reported incident] was an arrest by Palestinian police without uniforms. What is sad is to see what happened when the police got to the meeting place I set with them.”

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, representing Sukkot, said in response that “Sukkot acted the way a citizen should, and instead of giving him a citation for his good conduct, he was arrested. It seems that there are officials in the police for whom a kippah and peyot [sidelocks] make him guilty automatically, even if he showed good citizenship and reported a kidnapping happening in front of him.”