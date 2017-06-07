Poll: Likud remains the largest party

New poll finds that the Likud will remain the largest party in the Knesset regardless of who wins the Labor leadership.

A poll conducted for Channel 2 News on Wednesday, a day after the first round of voting in the Labor party's leadership race, found that the Likud party will continue to be the largest party in the Knesset and will win 29 seats, even if Amir Peretz wins the second round of voting next week.

Peretz and former minister Avi Gabai will run against one another in the second round of the voting.

If Peretz were to win the Labor leadership, the poll found, Yesh Atid would win 20 seats in the next election, the Zionist Union would win 15, the Joint List would have 13, Kulanu 10, and the Jewish Home would win 9 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, according to the poll, receives 7 seats if Peretz is elected as Labor head, United Torah Judaism and Meretz would receive 6 seats each, and Shas would win 5.

The poll also looked at what would happen should Gabai win the Labor party leadership. In such a situation, the Likud would win 28 seats, Yesh Atid would win 21 and the Zionist Union would win 14.

The Joint List would win 13 seats if Gabai is elected Labor leader, Kulanu would win 11 seats, the Jewish Home would win 9, Yisrael Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism and Meretz will win 6 seats each, and Shas will win 5 seats.

Meanwhile, another poll published by public broadcaster Kan found that 28% of Israelis prefer Binyamin Netanyahu as prime minister and 19% prefer Yair Lapid.

9% of respondents said they want to see Naftali Bennett as prime minister and only 6% would like to see Amir Peretz in that role. The most interesting figure was that 38% of respondents said that they do not see any of the candidates as suitable to be prime minister.

The situation is somewhat different when Avi Gabai heads Labor. In such a situation, 29% see Netanyahu as the most suitable candidate for Prime Minister and 19% view Yair Lapid as a suitable candidate.

11% think that Gabai is suitable to be prime minister, 10% prefer Naftali Bennett, and 30% of the respondents said that none of the candidates are suitable for the role.