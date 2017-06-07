Operational failure during Damascus Gate terror attack?

According to initial findings on attack in which Hadas Malka murdered, it appears forces didn't act according to security protocol.

The findings of the interim investigation on the terror attack at Damascus Gate during which border policewoman Hadas Malka was murdered point to a failure in the spread of the force stationed at the scene, according to a report by Channel 2.

According to the report, the members of the police force were also without protective gear supposed to be on their person in the sensitive security area.

Jerusalem Police has undertaken an operational investigation since the incident which has dealt, among other things, with the conduct of the Border Policemen at the scene.

According to findings, the terrorists planned to attack the first police force that they encountered, shoot and then use knives.

It was discovered that, due to a jam in the weapon of one of the terrorists, an even more serious incident was prevented.

However, the rest of the police at Damascus Gate did not act according to the instructions of their security briefing in this instance, and essentially allowed the third terrorist to approach them and attack Hadas Malka, may G-d avenge her blood.

Jerusalem Police said in response that “Investigations of the incident are still underway, and comprehensive lessons have not yet been presented as is customary in an incident like this.”

“From initial investigations it appears that the attack was a combination attack, during which 3 terrorists arrived with weapons and tried to attack police in (at least) a two-staged attack,” they said, noting that the “force responded with determination and neutralized two of the terrorists.”

“The incident was complex due to the difficulty in assessing the broad area [from which the terrorists arrived].”