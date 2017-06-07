Woman is struck by lightning - then gives birth

Doctors forced to deliver baby prematurely after pregnant Florida woman struck in the head by lightning.

A 26-year-old Florida woman gave birth last week after having been struck by lightning a short while before.

NBC2 reported that Meghan Davidson, seven days from her due date, had been walking with her mother on Thursday outside of her home in Fort Myers, Florida, when a lightning bolt suddenly hit her in the head.

After she wag rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, doctors decided to prematurely deliver her baby.

She gave birth to a baby boy, and the two have since been held at the hospital.

Earlier this week, members of Davidson’s Baptist church came together to pray for the full recovery of the mother and son. They told NBC2 that the hospital was “going to start running some tests” on the baby this week, and that Davidson was “showing signs of improvement.”

"We are just all praying for a miracle,” they said.

According to USA Today, Davidson’s condition was upgraded on Monday from critical to serious, while the hospital did not provide any information on the condition of her son.