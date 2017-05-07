Judea nature preserve closed due to severe pollution

Nature and Parks Authority closes two trails at Yehudiya Nature Reserve because of dangerous water pollution.

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority on Wednesday announced that hiking paths in the Yehudiya Nature Reserve would be closed due to polluted water.

Entry to two of the reserve's trails - the red 471 and the black 1472 - is forbidden and dangerous, they said.

"The other trails are open, and hikers who are interested in visiting the area can call our hotline to find out the latest updates," a Nature and Parks Authority spokesman said.

Recently, the Nature and Parks Authority announced the addition and expansion of five parks and reserves. The reserves in question are Katzir, Lahav Darom, Makhtesh Raom, Har Giora, and Harei Yehuda.

Their total area amounts to 543.6 acres (2,200 dunams).