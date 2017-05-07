Why was live ammunition used for a training exercise?

Investigation shows IDF regulations ignored during training exercise. Soldier involved in accidental shooting of officer in state of shock.

An IDF internal investigation into the accidental shooting during a training exercise in Hevron which resulted in the death of Lieutenant David Golovenchich Tuesday night has revealed that numerous army regulations were ignored during the exercise.

Lt. Golovenchich, 22, of Efrat, was shot and killed by an accidental firearm discharge during a training exercise at the Gilber checkpoint in Hevron.

According to a Channel 2 report on Wednesday, soldiers stationed at the Gilber checkpoint were notified of the training exercise beforehand, raising questions regarding their response when Golovenchich approached the checkpoint. In particular, it remains unclear why the soldier who accidently fired the fatal shot had his finger on the trigger at the time of the training exercise.

The Channel 2 report also revealed that a number of safety precautions mandated by the army were ignored during the exercise. For instance, the report noted that ammunition was not removed from the soldiers’ guns during the exercise. In addition, the group commander did not wear a bullet-proof vest as required.

The soldier who was stationed at the Tel Rumeida guard post and who accidentally fired on Golovenchich is still reportedly in a state of shock, and is undergoing treatment by army psychiatrists.

Golovenchich will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m., at the Har Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.