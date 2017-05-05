Rabbi Elon brought to rest

Rabbi Benny Elon, who passed away at the age of 62, brought to rest at Jerusalem's Har HaMenuchot.





Rabbi Benny Elon of blessed memory, who passed away at the age of 62 after a lengthy battle with a serious illness, was brought to rest at Jerusalem's Har HaMenuchot on Friday afternoon.

Among those in attendance: Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Minister Yariv Levin, Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan, Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky, Knesset Members, rabbis, and other public figures.





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier expressed “deep sorrow” over the passing of Rabbi Elon.

“My wife and I express deep sorrow at the passing of Rabbi Elon, a lover of the land of Israel, a rabbi and educator, former MK.

"The Rabbi was a man with a pleasant temperament, who worked in his public life both inside and outside the Knesset for the nation of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the land of Israel. May his memory be a blessing.”

President Reuven Rivlin said, “Rabbi Benny Elon was a big-hearted man, who dedicated himself entirely for the sake of education and the public. As a minister, as a member of parliament, and as a man of action, vision, and of spirit, Rabbi Benny Elon was one of the great fighters and doers for the sake of the Land of Israel, for its residents, and its children.

“As a friend and companion, he was a learning partner for me, an intellectual sparring partner, whose commitment to Israeli society and the State of Israel was unwavering and deeply rooted.

“In recent years, Rabbi Benny Elon worked to strengthen Israel's global standing, founding many influential organizations, working against the isolation of Israel even in the most difficult times, coming out against the most hostile opinions. May his memory be a blessing.”

