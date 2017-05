Ashley Blaker isn’t your average orthodox Jewish man: he is also an internationally-acclaimed comedian.

In November 2015 he embarked on his first stand-up tour – Ungefiltered – which played to sell-out audiences the length and breadth of the UK.

He started 2017 with his first Israel tour and followed this with his second UK show – Meshuga Frum – which he performed at sold-out theatres across the country.