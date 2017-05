Police locate Yosef and Yosef Shimon Amzaleg, 12 and 8, who had been missing since yesterday morning.

Police have found the two brothers Yosef and Yosef Shimon Amzaleg, aged 12 and 8, who went missing yesterday morning in Bnei Brak.

The condition of the children is defined as good, and police are checking the reason for the disappearance.

Earlier, police had called on the public to help find the children.