Netanyahu: 'He was a lover of Israel, rabbi and educator'

'Rabbi Elon was a man of pleasant ways, who worked inside and outside of the Knesset for the nation, Torah, and land of Israel.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed “deep sorrow” at the passing of Rabbi Benny Elon.

“My wife and I express deep sorrow at the passing of Rabbi Elon, a lover of the land of Israel, a rabbi and educator, former MK.

The Rabbi was a man of pleasant ways, who worked in his public life both inside and outside the Knesset for the nation of Israel, the Torah of Israel, and the land of Israel. May his memory be a blessing.”

President Reuven Rivlin said, “Rabbi Benny Elon was a big-hearted man, who dedicated himself entirely for the sake education, and the public. As a minister, as a member of parliament, and as a man of action, vision, and of spirit, Rabbi Benny Elon was one of the great fighters and doers for the sake of the Land of Israel, for its residents, and its children.

“As a friend and companion, he was for me a learning partner, an intellectual sparring partner, whose commitment to Israeli society and the State of Israel was unwavering and deeply rooted.

“In recent years, Rabbi Benny Elon worked to strengthen Israel's global standing, founding many influential organizations, working against the isolation of Israel even in the most difficult times, and against the most hostile opinions. May his memory be a blessing.”