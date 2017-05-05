'Love of Israel was in his blood'

Politicians eulogize Rabbi Elon. Shaked: 'He will be missed in Israeli society.' Ben-Dahan: 'This is a sad and painful day.'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked reacted to news of Rabbi Benny Elon’s passing at age 62 after a long struggle with cancer.

“He was both a man of the spirit who established a yeshiva with an emphasis on creativity, and a leader and man of action with all his being,” she said.

“A man of vision. A complex mixture so missing from view today. Rabbi Benny, your special personality will be missed in Israeli society, but your spirit will continue to influence. I promise you that the ZIonist project which you loved and worked to put on firm foundations all your life will continue to grow and flourish,” she said.

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan said, “This is a sad and painful day. Benny Elon was one of the great lovers of Israel, its land, its people and its Torah. He was given a great gift for outreach, he even knew how to bring non-Jews closer to love of the land Israel and the Jewish people. I merited to learn with Benny and be his neighbor in the Golan. May his memory be a blessing.”

Minister Ayoob Kara said that the Rabbi “was a man for whom love of the land of Israel was in his blood, and he worked with all his power to maintain its completeness.”

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) said that Elon was “a dear and unique man in Israeli public life. Modest, glowing countenance, lover of the land, over of the state, lover of Israel and every man just as he is. One of the leaders in strengthening the connection between Israel and the nations of the world.”

“I merited to visit him during his sickness and received much love and encouragement from him for my work on the issue. I will do everything I can to continue his legacy.”