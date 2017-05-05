Officer to be dismissed following infiltration from Lebanon

The commander of the IDF Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, decided to write a command note to the battalion commander and dismiss a deputy company commander, following the infiltration of a Lebanese citizen into Israel via the northern border.

The Lebanese citizen entered Israel last Thursday. He was captured in Kiryat Shmona and was transferred back to Lebanon a day later.

Following the penetration, a military investigation was conducted, headed by the OC Central Command.

IDF officials say that the lessons of the incident will be brought to the attention of the forces and additional professional complementary investigations will be carried out in order to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.



As stated, as part of the conclusions of the incident, the battalion commander was given a command note and the deputy company commander was removed from his post. In addition, four officers and soldiers will be disciplined.