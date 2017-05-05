Arabs steal rifles from sleeping soldiers

Two Arabs infiltrate army base and steal weapons from under the heads of sleeping soldiers. Attempts underway to locate the weapons.

Masked figures infiltrated an army base in the Golan Heights early this morning and stole the M-16 rifles of two soldiers while they were sleeping, Channel 2 reported.

The incident occurred after two masked men infiltrated an army base and crept into one of the rooms, where an officer and his three soldiers were sleeping.

Initial investigations found that the weapons were stolen from under the heads of two of the sleeping soldiers. The weapons had been placed under their pillows - in line with army protocol.

Investigations also found that the soldiers awoke as the suspects were leaving the room and gave chase, but the heavy fog caused them to lose sight of the suspects.

Following the incident, soldiers and police undertook extensive searches for the suspects, who were eventually caught when their vehicle was identified driving in a suspicious manner near Rosh Pina in northern Israel. They were identified as two Arabs from the village of Tuba Zangria in northern Israel.

The weapons, however, were not found, and forces are now attempting to locate them.