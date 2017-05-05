Extremism: 'Notice of mourning' about a haredi man who enlisted

Haredi extremists declare that 'evil people' killed a yeshiva student who enlisted in the IDF and is alive and well.

A 'notice of mourning' was posted at a haredi synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim for a man who is still alive.

The reason for the notice of mourning: the man enlisted in the IDF.

"We are stunned and shocked to the despondency of the soul to announce, with deep regret and sorrow, the sudden and tragic demise of our dear and beloved brother, the Lord will avenge his blood ... who fell in the hands of evil people in a cruel way to enlist in the army of destruction."

The extremists behind the ad accused the Council of Yeshivas, the official haredi body which regulates the deferral of IDF service for yeshiva students in cooperation with the army, of failing to arrange his deferral.

The authors of the ad also included "mourning times - in protest against the regular recruitment time of yeshiva students."

Journalist Yair Sharkey of Channel 2 first reported the ad on his Twitter account. "I do not remember: A polemic obituary about a yeshiva student who enlists."