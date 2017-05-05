German foreign minister defends meetings with anti-Israel groups

German Minister Sigmar Gabriel: 'Settlement policy violates international law - of course I will meet with its opponents.'

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel defended his meeting last week with radical left-wing groups “Breaking the Silence” and “B’tselem” during his visit to Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had ultimately cancelled his planned meeting with Gabriel as a result, after threatening to do so should Gabriel meet with the groups.

In an interview with the German paper Bild, Gabriel was unapologetic, defending his decision to meet with the groups. He slammed the building of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, while noting that it was the obligation of “members of democratic societies” to meet with opponents of government policy.

“Not only does the policy of settlements violate international law and manifest an obstacle to peace, but it is controversial in Israel.”

“It goes without saying that I will listen to its opponents,” he said.