She stopped the terrorist despite her injuries

The annual 'Person of the Year' ceremony hosted by Channel 9 took place in the Binyamei Haumah complex in Jerusalem Thursday night. The works and achievements of Israeli citizens from the former Soviet Unions in the areas of security, technology, culture, education, sports, and other areas were celebrated at the event.

The ceremony was attended by President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Environmental Protection and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin, Immigrant Absorption Minister Sofa Landver, and Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan.

The President congratulated the winners of the prize and noted the contribution of immigrants from the former Soviet Union to cultural and social life in Israeli society, including Katya Sohet, who won the "Heroism Award" during the event.

Katya was wounded during a terrorist attack in the Ariel industrial zone about a year and a half ago during her work as a security guard, and despite her injury she managed to kill the terrorist and thereby saved her own life and the lives of other civilians.

Rivlin told her: "Katya, you are a true hero and a true fighter, and [you are a source of] pride for the entire State of Israel."

"Today, almost three decades after that great immigration of the 1990s, no one can imagine the face of the State of Israel, without the [citizens from] former Soviet Union, and without their contribution to promoting it and enriching the human capital of the State of Israel."

Rivlin emphasized at the ceremony: "You are filling us with genuine Israeli pride, and this year, my dear people of the year, your personal achievements have contributed greatly to the State of Israel and have manifested itself, as it did in Katya Sohet's act of true heroism, resourcefulness and courage. Do what you're good at, what makes you feel good, because if it is good for you, it is good for the country as well."