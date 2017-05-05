Liberman: Ya'alon is 'frustrated and bitter'

Defense Minister blasts his predecessor who criticized his remarks on North Korea.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Thursday spoke about the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"The only thing that is possible in the Middle East is political arrangements. Peace in the full sense of the word, as interpreted in the enlightened world, is irrelevant in the Middle East," Liberman said in an interview with Army Radio.

The Defense Minister also responded to recent criticism from his predecessor, Moshe Ya'alon, who blasted Liberman over the weekend for his recent remarks about North Korea.

"Liberman doesn't have any patience for the Cabinet. He comes to discussions, blurts out some platitudes, and leaves," Ya'alon said.

Ya'alon later said that if he were Prime Minister, no government official would be allowed to express himself in such a fashion.

"Everyone has become the Defense Minister," Ya'alon said. "The Education Minister, the Transportation Minister, the Construction and Housing Minister - all of them are suddenly Defense Ministers, and they all have an opinion on the subject."

"One time, they admit that we attacked Syria. The next time, they attack North Korea, and say North Korea is part of a pact of evil here. Yeah, so what? Do we lack for enemies? We need to use our brains," he added.

Responding to the comments on Thursday, Liberman referred to Ya'alon as "a frustrated and bitter man who cannot find his place."

"My only feeling when I see him is compassion," added Liberman.

Ya'alon's associates fired back, urging Liberman to “bite his tongue. The thought of his impulsiveness causes many people to lose sleep. Ya'alon will continue to focus on acting for Israel, with discretion, and without corruption."