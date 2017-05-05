Watch: I'm surprised at how much strength you have

Paul Naughton, a devout Christian, came to see Judea and Samaria up close. He was very impressed.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Judea and Samaria in the Six Day War, the Har Hevron Regional Council has launched a new project aimed at bringing thousands of Europeans to Israel for tours of Judea and Samaria.

One of them is Paul Naughton, a devout Christian who came to see Judea and Samaria up close instead of on television. He was very impressed.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Naughton talks about everything, including his experience visiting Hevron, and topics such as the struggle against BDS, terrorism, radical Islam and UNESCO's latest anti-Israel resolution.

"I am surprised by how much strength you have in standing up to terrorism," he said. With respect to UNESCO, said Naughton, "The UN failed, not only in its resolutions against Israel, but also on Bosnia and Rwanda in Africa."