Obamacare repeal bill passes House of Representatives

Congressional Republicans took the first step Thursday towards scuttling the controversial Affordable Care Act, better known by its informal moniker, Obamacare.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a replacement bill, the second to be brought for a vote since President Trump took office in January, by the narrowest of margins, 217 to 213 in the 435-member body.

All 193 of the chamber’s Democratic members voted against the bill, while 217 of the 238 Republicans voted in favor. Twenty Republicans joined the Democratic minority in voting against the bill, while one Republican did not vote. Four seats in the House are currently vacant.