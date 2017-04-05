Livni: Rhetoric from religious camp 'worrying'

Ex-Foreign Minister slams right-wing and religious parties, says she does not want to give citizenship to PA Arabs.

MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) participated in an event at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center on Thursday evening marking the 40th anniversary of the Likud victory in the 1977 Knesset elections, which ended the uninterrupted rule of the Mapai party.

Livni criticized the political right and the religious parties over what she believes to be their extremism.

"I am very concerned about what I hear today in the Jewish home and in the religious Zionist camp," Livni said in a one-on-one interview with journalist Amit Segal. "The slogans we hear there are 'We are the majority and we will decide."

Livni said that she was raised on the vision of Greater Israel, but she is not prepared to turn all of the Arabs in Judea and Samaria into Israeli citizens.

Livni said: "Netanyahu won the election campaign because of Bennett's voters who united around the leader [of the right], and the center-left parties had their votes more dispersed. 'If you are real patriots you will vote for Netanyahu.' That is what brought him victory in the election."

The former foreign minister criticized the Likud party. "People remember Begin fondly because there is a strong desire to return to the state which characterized him. Precisely because the Likud was in the minority, it is very terrible what they do today to those who oppose them."