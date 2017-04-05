Doug Goldstein, CFP, discusses with Sarah Li-Cain, a financial writer, how to invest money with your individual goals and values in mind. An investor's money choices should align with what they value in life.

Sarah and Doug explore how to realign thinking and make smarter investments based on personal values. If your spending habits and investments dont help you meet your goals, then its time to re-evaluate.

What should you do if you inherit money from the United States? Doug has some basic questions an investor should ask a cross-border money manager when they inherit money.





