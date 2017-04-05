Court rules: Murder suspect to be released to house arrest

After body found on side of road, Police request delay of suspect's release to allow for appeal. Victim's body sent for forensic analysis.

The Petah Tikva Magistrate’s court decided this morning, Thursday, to release to house arrest the suspect in the murder of 19-year-old woman Vered Crameskoy from Petah Tikva at the beginning of the week.

The suspect is her boyfriend, a 34-year-old resident of Samaria who was not at the scene when her body was found thrown on the side of the road, but who returned to the scene later.

Police requested from the court to delay the release of the man to house arrest, with the goal of appealing to the district court over the decision, and the judge acceded to the request.

The body was sent for analysis in order to ascertain the cause of death, but police have doubts as to whether the analysis will solve the mystery.

The attorney of the suspect, Uri Ben-Yosef, said after the ruling that “My client denies the charges against him.”

On Tuesday, the body of the young woman was found on the side of the road in northern Samaria without signs of life. The car she had been riding in was not at the scene. After a short time, the suspect, her boyfriend, returned with the car to the scene. He said that, after the accident, his friend had taken the vehicle from the scene, but that both of them had returned together a short while later to the scene.

The suspect said in investigations that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument during the ride, and that she had jumped from the car. The boyfriend was arrested, and in different relations of the incident inconsistencies were revealed. As a result, suspicion was aroused that he had murdered Crameskoy.

Yesterday, Crameskoy was laid to rest at the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva.