Husband of Queen of England, the Duke of Edinburgh, announces retirement a month before his 96th birthday.

The husband of the Queen of England, Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this fall, according to an announcement by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip turns 96 next month. He will continue to attend previously scheduled events between now and August but will not accept new invitations, while the the Queen "will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements," according to the Palace.