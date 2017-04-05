Lawyer by day - terrorist by night

Shin Bet uncovers terror cell which planned shooting attacks across Samaria. One of the members, fearing he would be killed, wrote a will.

It has been cleared for publication that the Shin Bet recently uncovered a terror cell that perpetrated shooting attacks against civilians and security forces in the area of Jenin, Shechem, and Tulkarm. The shooting attacks took place at night, and with high frequency.

In an investigation conducted by Shin Bet security forces, it was revealed that the members of the cell are residents of the village of Pahma in northern Samaria. One of the members of the ring, Loi Ahmad Shfik Tzaabana, is a 34-year-old lawyer identified with the “Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine” (PFLP). The cell also included his cousin, 26, Shfik Mohammad Shfik Tzaabana.

During the arrest, security forces confiscated vehicles and a number of weapons, some of which served the cell in committing terror attacks.

Shin Bet investigations revealed the full extent of the cell’s activity, which included shooting at IDF bases in the Jenin area, as well as planning and executing shooting attacks against civilians driving in the area.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the members of the cell even assessed that he would get killed during the cell’s activity, therefore he prepared a will which he kept in his home.

In coming days, an indictment is to be filed against the members of the cell.