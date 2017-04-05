Berlin: Man tries to light woman wrapped in Israeli flag on fire

Police are searching for an anonymous person who tried to burn a woman in the Israeli flag she was holding during a Memorial Day event.

The incident took place during an event for German-Israeli youth in Berlin. The woman, a pro-Israel German-Israeli activist who had been holding the flag, miraculously came out of the attack unscathed.

After the incident, the woman filed a complaint with police. According to the official complaint, the woman carried an Israeli flag on her shoulders when the anonymous person tried to light the flag on fire with a lighter.

She said that the perpetrator tried to physically injure her and not simply create provocation as protest against Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria. She said that the perpetrator would have succeeded in his plan, had not a 22-year-old youth standing nearby prevented him from carrying it out.

After he realized he had been caught, the perpetrator fled. Police have opened an investigation.