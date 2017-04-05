'It's time to reveal Abbas's true intentions'

Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera says Israel should place certain conditions for Abbas before even discussing a peace agreement.

It is time for both Israel and the United States to unveil what Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s real doctrine us, Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Herrera told Arutz Sheva on Wednesday.

“We must look carefully at Abu Mazen’s intentions and we have ways to find out,” he said, noting that it is important to uncover exactly what Abbas means when he calls for a “two-state solution”.

“Does he mean a Palestinian state alongside a state with 10 million of what he calls ‘refugees’? He himself said he wants to return to Tzfat where he was born. So we have to demand that Abu Mazen recognize the state of Israel as Jewish state,” added Herrera.

Abbas should also be made to publicly declare that he is renouncing the so-called “right of return”, opined Herrera.

“He should stop naming schools and streets after terrorists and remove the hatred from official Palestinian textbooks. If all these points are agreed upon [by Abbas], then we can discuss negotiations that will lead to peace.”