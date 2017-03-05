Trump raised issue of terrorist payments with Abbas

US President Donald Trump addressees PA incitement and payments to terrorists during meeting with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

US President Donald Trump raised the issues of the Palestinian Authority's incitement and payments to terrorists in Israeli prisons with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting, the White House said Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the leaders discussed the issues during their meeting and lunch following their joint statement Wednesday afternoon.

Spicer said that "Some of the topics that were discussed during their meeting and the lunch were advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace, preventing incitement to violence, particularly [from] media outlets directly associated with the Palestinian Authority, strengthening efforts to combat terrorism - including defeating ISIS - measures to empower the Palestinian economy and provide economic opportunity for the Palestinian people, and, additionally, the President raised concerns about the payments to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails who have committed acts of terror and to their families, and emphasized the need to resolve this issue."

Trump has stated during his joint briefing with Abbas that "There can be no lasting peace unless the Palestinian leaders speak in a unified voice against incitement to violence and hate."

However, he did not mention the incitement which comes from the PA.

According to Spicer, Trump addressed the issues of PA incitement and PA payments to terrorists during their private meeting.

Spicer said that Trump's negotiating skills and "ability to connect with an individual" will make his peace-making efforts more successful than past administrations. He added that both Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu already have good relationships with President Trump.