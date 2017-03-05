Hamas rejects Abbas' call for peace

Hamas terrorist group rejects Abbas' authority to speak for Arabs and says all 'Palestine' belongs to Arabs.

The Hamas terrorist organization wasted little time in rejecting the peace negotiations US President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas spoke of restarting during their meeting at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Abbas praised Trump's ability to bring peace during their meeting.

"I believe that we are capable, under your leadership, your courageous stewardship, and your wisdom, as well as your great negotiating ability...we can be true partners to you to bring about a historic peace treaty," Abbas said.

Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said that the terrorist group which rules Gaza categorically rejects Abbas' statement and that "all of Palestine" belongs to the Palestinian Arabs.

“No one has authorized Mahmoud Abbas to represent Palestinian people and no one is obligated to any position he’s issued,” Zuhri posted on his Twitter account.

“We reject Abbas’s statement that all final status issues are solvable, because national rights belong to all Palestinians and no one person can relinquish them," Zuhri added.