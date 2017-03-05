Multiple deaths in Massachusetts as SUV plows into crowd

Multiple people were killed and others were wounded when an SUV slammed into a crowd at an auto auction in Massachusetts Wednesday morning, Fox News reported.

The incident took place at the LynnWay Auto Auction in the small town of Billerica, which is about 20 miles northwest of Boston.

The number of casualties remains unconfirmed, although it is known that there were multiple fatalities.

Police do not believe that the incident was a terrorist ramming attack.

"At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act," the Massachusetts State Police said. "All evidence and information at this time suggests an accidental cause."

Islamic terrorists have carried out a number of deadly ramming attacks in western countries in recent years. Three people were killed in a ramming and stabbing attack outside of London's Parliament in March. 12 people were killed in a ramming attack in a Berlin Christmas market last December. And 85 people were killed in a ramming attack in Nice, France, during Bastille Day celebrations last July.

Witnesses reported that an elderly man was behind the wheel of the vehicle which slammed into the crowd at the auction. It is believed that the driver lost control of his vehicle.