Bennett: 'We were here before the UN and we'll be here forever'

On the occasion of the thirtieth day since the murder of Elhai Taharlev in a ramming attack near Ofra, the family and friends visited his grave at the Har Herzl military cemetery.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Golani Brigade commander Major-General Shlomi Binder attended the ceremony.

Bennett spoke and said that "you are at the beginning of a long and difficult journey, a journey in which you will all the time experience what might have been. The release from the IDF, the wedding, the children, the grandchildren. It is a very difficult loss."

Bennett referred to the decision by UNESCO to term Israel an "occupying power" in Jerusalem and said that "the decisions in the UN institutions are designed to deny the connection between the Jewish nation and its land, and the Palestinian terror is designed to push Jewish people out of their land."

"Neither these nor those will succeed," said Bennett, adding that "we were here a thousand years ago before the UN and before the Palestinians and we will be here forever."

During the rest of the evening there will be an event in memory of Elhai at the Yeshurun Synagogue in Jerusalem, attended by Efrat Chief Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, Police Chief Rabbi Rami Berechyahu, and other friends and family.





